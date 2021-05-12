ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office are seeking information on suspects involved in a the breaking and entering of a business.
According to the sheriff's office, two suspects are seen exiting a newer model black Honda Accord Sedan before throwing a rock through the door of Boone's Corner gas station at 1899 Brevard Road.
Detectives said a third suspect is visibly sitting in the car's driver's seat while the other two suspects enter the business.
Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects or the driver of the car is asked to call Detective Reed with the Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office at 828-250-4420.
