GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who they say is suffering from cancer.
Deputies say 72-year-old Mary Zoe Dease is suffering from stage four cancer and is in need of medication.
Dease is described as 5 feet 8 inches, weighing 157 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red and black short sleeve shirt, dark pants and a dark sweater.
Deputies said she was last seen Tuesday evening around 7 in the Greenwood area. Deputies say Dease was driving a brown 2013 Toyota Rav 4.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Deputies request that in the event someone locates Dease, they stay with her until officials arrive.
