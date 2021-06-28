GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the location of a runaway teen, according to their Facebook post.
Deputies said 16-year-old Cameron Bayleigh Burns was last seen on Friday, June 25 on Hwy 414 in Travelers Rest. Deputies mention that investigators believe she might have gone to Alabama.
Deputies describe her as 5'8, 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information on her location contact the Sheriff's Office at 884-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
