GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking the public's assistance in locating a runaway teen reported missing on Thursday, Nov 12.
According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Demetrius Jonny David Hunt was last seen by his grandfather at a residence off Omni Road in Gaffney.
Deputies said Hunt left the residence after getting into an argument with his grandfather. Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time and believe the runaway is with some other incorrigible juveniles or might be in the company of other adults.
The sheriff's office described Hunt as 5'11" and weighing 260 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies also mentioned that Hunt was entered into National Crime Information Center for other jurisdictions to assist in locating him if they have any contact with the juvenile. Any adults or persons found to be aiding or harboring the runaway juvenile will face criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the runaway juvenile is asked to call your local 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Persons with information may also contact Investigator Cutchin at 864-489-4722 at Extension #109 at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
