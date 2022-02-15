SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a missing Seneca woman.
We're told a deputy went to 3 Humbert Street Monday evening to speak wit family members about the missing woman, Charlotte Ann Sandoval, 39.
The Sheriff's Office said the family member said Sandoval was last seen and head from on Sunday, Feb. 13. Another family member said Sandoval was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Sandoval is described to have dark brown hair and two tattoos, one on her right wrist and one on the right side of her chest.
Deputies mentioned Sandoval is known to frequently visit the Mormon Church Road area near Seneca.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Charlotte Ann Sandoval, you are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.