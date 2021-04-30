MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying suspects believed to have stolen gold-dredging equipment.
According to the sheriff's office, between 5 p.m. on April 18 and 10 a.m. on April 27 multiple suspects were caught on trail cameras stealing a gold-dredge motor, a gold-dredge water pump, an air pump, two game cameras, a shovel, a two-ton wench and a homemade heater from property on the Second Broad River off of Polly Spout Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McGinnis at 652-2237 or Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
