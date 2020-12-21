FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 11:51 a.m., 911 dispatch received a panic alarm from Home Trust Bank, located on Butler Road in Forest City.
Deputies said upon their arrival, the incident was determined to be an armed robbery.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-8477, or Rutherford County 911 Communications 828-286-2911.
