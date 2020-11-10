WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office said they are seeking the public's help in regards to a stolen vehicle investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to an address along Tanglewood Drive on Sunday morning to reports of a stolen gray or champagne in color 2004 Nissan Frontier crew cab pickup.
Deputies said the truck had a South Carolina tag of GNV844. The estimated value of the truck is approximately $5,000.
If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
