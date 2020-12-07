WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies from the Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a Salem business from Dec. 4.
According to the sheriff's office, around 8 p.m., deputies responded to the Key Mart location on Stamp Creek Road where a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee employee as the employee attempted to process a transaction.
Deputies said the employee described the suspect as a male around 6' tall. He is believed to be driving a white 2004-2008 extended cab Ford F-150 pickup truck with a chrome tool box on the back. There is a noticeable different door on the passenger side that contains gold trim.
If you have any information regarding an armed robbery that occurred at the Key Mart location on Stamp Creek Road in the Salem area just before 8pm Friday night, December 4th, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
