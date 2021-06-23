HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen last seen leaving the hospital.
According to the sheriff's office, Johnny Villafranca, 16, was last seen on Friday, June 18 leaving the Advent Hospital in Naples, North Carolina.
Deputies said Johnny was last seen wearing ripped jeans, Hollister dark colored tshirt, and green socks.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is ask to contact Detective Wilson Bunn at 828.694.5714.
