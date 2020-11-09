WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help today in locating two missing juvenile girls that were reported missing Monday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, a school resource officer (SRO) was notified by school officials at West-Oak Middle School concerning two missing girls and spoke to a parent of one of the girls. The parent told he SRO that her daughter 14-year-old Keely Long, and her friend, 13-year-old Taylor Watkins, were at Watkins' home on Rachels Drive in Townville.
Deputies said the parent last had contact with the girls at the home around 10:30 p.m. When the parent went to get the girls ready for school Monday morning, they were nowhere to be found in the house.
The sheriff's office said efforts Efforts have been made today to locate the girls by deputies in both Oconee and Anderson Counties due to deputies having information that they could be in Anderson County. The girls have been entered missing in the National Crimes Information Center database.
Deputies described Long as 5’3” tall, weighing 108 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with blue shorts.
Watkins was described by deputies as 5’4” tall, weighing 96 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes, a t-shirt and brown boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
