WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man with 12 outstanding warrants from three separate incidents in January.
According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Jerrico Roshean Fruster is wanted for the following:
- (1) Second degree burglary
- (3) Malicious injury to real property
- (1) Assault and battery - 3rd degree
- (2) First degree burglary
- (2) Pointing and presenting a firearm
- (1) Unlawful communication
- (1) Arson - 3rd degree
- (1) Unlawful use of 911
Deputies said Fruster is accused of breaking into a building on Cedar Valley Road, damaging a door, and assaulting the victim on Jan. 29. He is also accused of entering a home with a gun and presenting it to the victim the night of Jan. 30. The same night, he entered the same home for a second time and made a phone call to the victim using inappropriate language. During one of the incidents, Fruster is accused of damaging a victim's car and set it on fire.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of 37 year old Jerrico Roshean Fruster, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
