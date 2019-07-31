SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said they are seeking an arrest warrant for a teen who accidentally shot himself in Seneca Tuesday night.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Seneca Creek Road just after 11 p.m. and met with 18-year-old Nicolas Palermo, who told them a gun had gone off while he was holding it.
Deputies said Palermo suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to the hospital.
Deputies later ran the serial number of the gun and discovered it had been reported stolen.
Per the incident report, deputies are seeking an arrest warrant to charge Palmero with possession of a stolen firearm.
