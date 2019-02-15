McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a woman who they say robbed a convenience store Friday morning.
Deputies say the woman came into the West Court Food Center on U.S. 221 South, where she then brandished a handgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The sheriff's office says the woman is described as 5'3" tall, with a thin build. Deputies say she was wearing dark clothing and had a dark bandana partially covering her face.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Van Williams at the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
