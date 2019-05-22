Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for tips leading to the location of a 19-year-old woman.
According to deputies, Olivia Michelle Bryan walked away from voluntary transport before being served with commitment papers on Tuesday evening as ordered by courts.
The sheriff's office says she is reportedly driving a gray Toyota Yaris with no license tag.
Anyone with information concerning Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 652-4000.
