GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, deputies at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for information on a suspect who burglarized a home under construction and stole various tools and pieces of equipment.
Deputies said the suspect burglarized and stole tools and equipment on Tuesday, at a home located on Circle Road in Greer.
Deputies said the suspect was driving a black Ford Mustang at the time.
If you recognize this car or have any information regarding this person’s identity to contact Investigator Threlkeld at 864-467-8317 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
