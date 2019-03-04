Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking the public's help regarding the vandalism of two churches over the weekend.
The sheriff's office says the damage occurred at Waycross Church on Waycross Church Road and at Augusta Road United Methodist Church located on Augusta Road.
According to the sheriff's office, both incidents occurred between the evening of March 2 and the morning of March 3. Deputies say in both cases the pastors noticed damage to the church's stained glass windows.
Deputies say the believe the damage was caused by some sort of projectile, and that neither church showed signs of forced entry.
Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding these incidents to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
