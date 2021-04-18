ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are looking for information on a trailer that was stolen on Friday.
According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook, a 2021 Homestead single axle DHEC Covid-19 testing trailer was stolen from the McGee Road Health Department location. The trailer had a NC tag attached.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-22561.
MORE NEWS: DEW reinstates work search requirement on Sunday in order for claimants to keep UI benefits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.