Deputies need your help identifying these two suspects and this vehicle.

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies are looking for information on two suspects who tried to use counterfeit money.

The pair was seen in the Dix Creek Chapel Area, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Jones at 828-250-4448.

