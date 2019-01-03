Beaufort, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are seeking help locating a teen that has been missing since December 18.
Deputies say on December 21, 18-year-old Malik Spencer's vehicle was discovered abandoned near a rural residential area on St. Helena Island. Following the discovery, the sheriff's office with K-9 units conducted an extensive search of the area with no results.
Investigators with the sheriff's office continue to follow up on leads into Malik's disappearance saying some of the information leads them to believe foul play may be involved.
Spencer's family and the Sheriff's Office remain extremely concerned for his well-being and are asking for information from the public.
Anyone with information regarding Malik's whereabouts is urged to contact investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
