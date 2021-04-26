TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County's Sheriff's Office is requesting information regarding Charles Smith, a missing person.
Deputies say that Charles Fredrick Smith, a 74-year-old man, was last seen on April 24 at around 6:00 PM leaving a relative's house on East Darby Road. They add that he was driving a grey 2013 Toyota Tacoma (SC tag: ISI-949)
According to deputies, Smith reportedly exhibits forms of memory loss.
Deputies ask that anyone who sees him call 911 immediately and attempt to keep a line of sight on him if it is safe to do so until law enforcement arrives.
