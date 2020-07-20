GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a Sunday night traffic stop ended with more than 1.5 pounds of meth and other drugs being taken off the street.
The traffic stop happened near the intersection of S. Washington Avenue and Easley Bridge Road.
Deputies said they seized 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of marijuana, Xanax pills, and more than $15,000 in cash.
MORE NEWS - Bystander killed during fight at South Carolina Waffle House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.