GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a Sunday night traffic stop ended with more than 1.5 pounds of meth and other drugs being taken off the street.

The traffic stop happened near the intersection of S. Washington Avenue and Easley Bridge Road.

Deputies said they seized 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of marijuana, Xanax pills,  and more than $15,000 in cash.

