Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County have arrested a man and charged him on multiple drug trafficking charges.
According the the sheriff's office, the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force, arrested Anthony Carroll Sawyer.
Deputies say during the investigation, they seized over a half pound of methamphetamine in addition to numerous firearms and $15,185 in cash.
Sawyer was charged with the following:
- Two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell Deliver and Manufacture Methamphetamine
- Two counts of Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle with the Intent to Sell Deliver and Manufacture Methamphetamine
- No Operators License
