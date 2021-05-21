MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said a man received drug charges after a check point
According to the sheriff's office, on the night of May 11, several deputies were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Zion Hill and Marler roads. Brian Wesley Berry, 51, approached in he vehicle, stopped and turned into a nearby driveway.
Deputies said they learned Berry had outstanding warrants for his arrest and, upon searching, found a stolen gun in his vehicle and methamphetamine on his person.
The sheriff's office said Berry was charged with with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and driving while license revoked.
