Asheville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman and charged her with trafficking methamphetamine.
According to deputies, 38-year-old Britney Danielle King, was taken into custody following a search at a home on Curtis Creek Road in Candler.
Agents from the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and deputies with the sheriffs office seized a total of 1.010 kilograms of methamphetamine and a handgun from the home.
King is being held on a $75,000 bond and facing charges for the following:
- One count of Level III Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- One count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
More news: ZF Transmission announces $200 million investment creating an estimated 500 jobs in Gray Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.