HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Man arrested after deputies seized more than 4 pounds of meth during a traffic stop, according to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a Ford F350 pick-up pulling a trailer traveling east on US 23 at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Deputies say the driver, Brandon Purvis, refused to follow the deputy's repeated instructions to stop and a chase started.
During the chase, the deputy saw him throw a large black bag out of the passenger window, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The pursuit continued until Purvis was stopped near Lake Junaluska and taken into custody without incident.
Deputies say they found the bag that contained several bags of methamphetamine totaling 4.1 pounds. A search incident to arrest along with a search warrant of his residence produced drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and $26,317.
Purvis is charged with the following: traffic violations, felony flee to elude arrest, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, possession schedule I controlled substance, possession controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and other drug violations.
Purvis is in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,000,000.00
