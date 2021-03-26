LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies from Laurens County Sheriff's Office recovered multiple stolen vehicles on Sunday, but one of the suspects is still wanted.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office says the deputy identified a solen vehicle while responding to a trespassing report.
The deputy obtained a search warrant for the property and discovered stolen belongings throughout the area. The stolen items included one vehicle, five motorcycles and two utility trailers.
Deputies arrested Charles Larry McCall in connection with the incident. Laurens County Sheriff's Office says they charged McCall with five counts of Receiving Stolen Goods.
Dakota Allen Sergent is wanted in connection with this incident. Anyone with information concerning Sergent's whereabouts can call Investigator Kanipe at 864-984-4967 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 864-68-Crime. The Sheriff's Office advises people not to approach Mr. Sergent.
