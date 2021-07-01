SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A traffic stop led to deputies finding almost $50,000 dollars and drugs disguised as baby formula, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Office, deputies stopped 27-year-old Randall Dewon Armstrong Wednesday. During the stop, deputies found a large sum of money on Armstrong and methamphetamine inside a jar of baby formula.
After using a search warrant at Armstrong's house, deputies said they found the following:
- 9,019 grams of methamphetamine
- 10.916 pounds of what Investigators believe to be MDMA/Ecstasy (173 individual plastic bags)
- 833.5 grams of marijuana
- 9 grams of blue tablets of what Investigators believe to be pressed Fentanyl
- 5 firearms
- $46,210.00 US Currency
Deputies said at the time of the arrest, Armstrong was out on home detention for attempted murder in Cherokee County.
Deputies have charged Armstrong with the following:
- Trafficking Meth over 400g
- PWID Marijuana
- PWID Half Mile of a School
- Possession of Weapon during a Violent Crime
- Possession of Weapon by a Violent Felon
- Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is going to seek a warrant for violation of home detention
