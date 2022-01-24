Drugs seized by Abbeville County Deputies

Drugs seized by Abbeville County Deputies (Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, January 24, 2022)

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office said deputies seized around 24 pounds of cocaine during a recent traffic stop. 

Deputies said the traffic stop occurred on January 23, 2022. 

According to deputies, Anderson County Sheriff's Office K9 personnel also responded to the scene to help.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more.

