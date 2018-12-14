Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Interdiction Team announced on Friday the seizure of a large amount of ecstasy.
Deputies say in addition to taking a pistol of an accused drug trafficker, this week, they also seized over 10 pounds of Ecstasy during a traffic stop on I-85 at Augusta Road.
Deputies tell us that John Robert Ewing and Carol Lynn Nicholson were charged with trafficking MDMA over 1000 units.
Ewing was also charged with Possession of a gun during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Both Ewing and Nicholson are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.
