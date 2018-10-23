SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they are investigating after a Spartanburg County trucking company said one of their trailers went missing and was found hauling stolen items in Georgia.
According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies were called to Maxima Freight Lines on New Cut Circle Monday and met with the business owner.
The owner told deputies he had just been contacted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations after a trailer registered to his company being used in the transport of stolen items out of Greenville was recovered in Geogia.
Meeks told deputies the trailer had been last seen during a weekly trailer inventory on October 15 and he did not know it was missing from the lot until Monday morning.
The trailer that was taken is a 2005 Strickland 53- foot dry van, deputies said.
No suspects have been named in the case.
