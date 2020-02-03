SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that while assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a safety checkpoint, they arrested a passenger and charged him after finding several illegal drugs inside the vehicle.
Deputies said that on January 31, a uniform patrol deputy was helping troopers out at a safety checkpoint at Friendship Road and Sitton Mill Road. They say one trooper had a vehicle pulled off to the side due to a traffic violation.
It was found that none of the occupants of the vehicle had a valid license, and the car was not insured. The vehicle was set to be towed, and officials began doing inventory of all items inside.
During the search, deputies say they discovered a large quantity of drugs - including methamphetamine, heroin and another schedule IV controlled substance.
A passenger in the vehicle, 51-year-old Jerry Eugene Poole Jr., was arrested, facing multiple drug charges that include trafficking methamphetamine.
Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Tequila Ann Poole, was also arrested. The South Carolina Highway Patrol took over her charges.
Poole Jr. was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on February 3 after posting his $40,000 bond. Tequila Poole remains incarcerated at this time, being held under combined $12,694.50 surety bond.
The other passengers in the vehicle were released.
MORE NEWS:
Earth Fare announces plan to shut down stores, begin liquidation sales
Woman charged in homicide investigation of man found shot in Laurens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.