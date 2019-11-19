OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop on November 16 led to the arrest of a 47-year-old after a search of his vehicle and person yielded a gun, alcohol and drugs.
Deputies say they observed a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Toccoa Highway and Ollie Lane going at a speed of about 70 mph. They were also seen swerving into the opposite lane.
A traffic stop was initiated. The deputy made contact with the driver, David Lee Browne, who they said had the smell of alcohol coming from his person.
Deputies say an open container of alcohol was observed in the driver's side door, as well as a pistol near the driver's seat. Browne told deputies he did not have a Concealed Weapons Permit.
While searching Browne's person, deputies say they discovered a small bag containing methamphetamine.
Browne was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center and has been charged with the following:
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Open container in motor vehicle
- Ticket fine for speeding
