OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's office announced that a suspect was charged yesterday following an investigation that began on October 7.
Deputies said they responded to a gated storage facility on High Falls Road in October. While at the scene, deputies discovered that someone had entered through a hole cut in the fence, stolen items from inside the facility and damaged other property.
After the initial investigation, deputies identified the suspects as 35-year-old Clinton Trey Whitworth and 32-year-old Justin Dwain Harris. Deputies took the two into custody on October 14 and booked them into the Detention Center. 44-year-old Lisa Ann Whitworth was also charged for allegedly locking the front door of the house to keep law enforcement away from Whitworth. She was charged with Hindering Officers Serving a Warrant.
Harris was charged with Receiving Stolen Goods and one for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was released on bond and is required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Whitworth was charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Goods, Resisting Arrest. Whitworth was released on bond but was then transferred to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Further investigation led to more charges against Whitworth. According to deputies, he allegedly stole tools, electronics, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, a trailer, a variety of lawn equipment and other household items. Whitworth allegedly used the Tahoe to crash into the main gate at the storage facility. The combined value of the stolen items was over $20,000, according to deputies.
Deputies said Whitworth was talked into custody yesterday and booked into the Detention Center. He was charged with the following, according to deputies.
- Two counts of Grand Larceny
- Two counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property
- Two counts of Petit Larceny
- Breaking into a Motor Vehicle
- Malicious Injury to Real Property
- Unlawful Entry into Enclosed Places.
He is currently at the detention center on a combined $75,444.00 surety bond.
