SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Seneca man in connection to several domestic violence charges.
Deputies say Austin Tyrell Cousins, 28, was taken into custody on June 14 and served three warrants on two counts each of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and one count of domestic violence second degree.
According to arrest warrants, Cousins was involved in three separate incidents with the same victim stemming back to May 19. Deputies say Cousins assaulted the victim at a Jaymory Way residence in the presence of two minor children.
An arrest warrant was obtained for domestic violence second degree in relation to this incident.
On May 24, a deputy responded to an address on Lonesome Pine Trail in regards to a threat that Cousins made via text messages to do bodily harm to the victim.
A warrant was obtained against Cousins for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Thirdly, deputies say they responded to a Singing Pines Road address in response to a 911 call. Upon arrival, deputies say they encountered a female victim who had visible a physical manifestation of injuries. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to an arrest warrant, Cousins is charged with applying pressure to the throat or neck of the victim.
As of June 15, Cousins remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center under a combined $60,000 surety bond.
