FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play man was arrested in Seneca Wednesday on multiple charges, including charges of drug trafficking and weapons charges after a traffic stop.
Deputies said they pulled over Taylor Richard Kilburn, 27, after they saw him driving a burgundy Mercedes-Benz with a defunct 45-day license plate along 6th Street.
Deputies said they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle when they began speaking with Kilburn. Kilburn also told the deputy that there was no insurance on the vehicle and the only paperwork he could produce was the vehicle title.
Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found two guns, one of which was a stolen firearm, and drugs.
Kilburn was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (one count for Ecstasy and one count for Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone), one count of Possession of Cocaine, two counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, one count of Possession of a Stolen Weapon and one count of Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.
