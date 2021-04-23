SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that they arrested a woman from Seneca on a drug trafficking charge on Thursday.
Deputies say the suspect, 26-year-old Amber Katlin Boylston, was charged with Driving under Suspension and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light during a traffic stop on April 13. A deputy attempted to pull Boylston over when she failed to stop at a stop sign, but Boylston did not pull over. According to deputies, after the pursuit on Wells Highway, Boylston was placed under arrest, and the investigation continued.
Deputies say that they located several narcotics inside the vehicle and discovered additional narcotics that the suspect threw out of the car during the pursuit. According to deputies, the narcotics were turned over to an agent from the narcotics unit. Boylston was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine -3rd or subsequent event based on the evidence gathered.
Boylston is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center and is held on a $150,000 surety bond.
