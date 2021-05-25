HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a person of interest in connection with the larceny of a car after the service dog was found, according to a post on the sheriff's office's official Facebook page.
The incident occurred on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the car that was stolen was a light blue 2006 Buick Lucerene. HCSO said on Tuesday that the stolen vehicle could also have been carrying a brown lab pit mix service dog.
Haywood County deputies say that that the incident occurred in the Jonatahn Creek area of Haywood County.
On Wednesday, May 26, the Sheriff's Office wrote on their Facebook page that the dog and owner have been reunited.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-356-2907.
MORE NEWS: FBI assisting with investigation of white powder sent to Rand Paul's home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.