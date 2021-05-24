EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that deputies shot a suspect who barricaded himself and attempted to charge deputies while armed with a weapon.
The sheriff's office says that the incident occurred along Circle Road in Easley while deputies responded to the scene for a welfare check.
The suspect's condition is currently unknown, according to the sheriff's office.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the incident, which is standard practice for a deputy involved shooting, according to ACSO.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
