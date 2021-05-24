Circle Road OIS

Another live look at a scene along Circle Road where the Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirms that an armed suspect was shot by deputies earlier today. (FOX Carolina / May 24, 2021)
Circle Road OIS 2

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an armed suspect was shot by deputies near Cirlce Road after he tried to charge at them. (FOX Carolina / May 24, 2021)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that deputies shot a suspect who barricaded himself and attempted to charge deputies while armed with a weapon. 

The sheriff's office says that the incident occurred along Circle Road in Easley while deputies responded to the scene for a welfare check. 

The suspect's condition is currently unknown, according to the sheriff's office. 

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the incident, which is standard practice for a deputy involved shooting, according to ACSO.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation. 

