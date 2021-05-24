EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that deputies shot a suspect who barricaded himself and attempted to charge deputies while armed with a weapon.
The sheriff's office says that the incident occurred at around 12:40pm along Circle Road in Powdersville while deputies responded to the scene for a wellbeing check. Deputies say that the incident stemmed from an argument between two roommates at a residence in the area. The roommate of the suspect requested sheriff's office assistance for a wellbeing check, according to sheriff Chad McBride.
When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence along with his roommate. Deputies confirmed that the suspect was armed with a firearm.
Sheriff McBride says that the suspect came outside, fired a shot and then went back inside. Moments later, McBride says that the suspect came back outside and began to chase deputies away. This is when deputies shot the suspect, according to McBride.
No deputies were hurt during the incident, McBride says.
The suspect's condition is currently unknown, according to the sheriff's office. The roommate was unharmed during the incident, according to the sheriff.
ACSO says that it is currently unknown if the roommate will be pressing charges against the suspect.
Sheriff McBride confirmed that the suspect does have previous charges on his criminal record.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the incident, which is standard practice for a deputy involved shooting, according to ACSO.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
