ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting they say could have been an accident.
ACSO says the incident on Crestview Road happened around 5 p.m. We're told an adult was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries are unknown.
ACSO spokesperson Sgt. JT Foster says the shooting incident appears accidental, but the office is still investigating what happened.
