GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred near Anderson Road in Greenville on Sunday night.
Deputies say that a juvenile victim received at least one gunshot wound during the incident. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, according to deputies.
According to deputies, the suspect(s) fled the scene. Deputies say they have information that the suspect(s) were in a white vehicle.
Anyone who has any information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStopper at 23-CRIME.
