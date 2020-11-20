GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they are responding to a shooting that occurred early Friday afternoon.
Deputies say they made contact with the victim at 1221 Woodruff Rd., but the exact scene of the shooting has still not been found by deputies.
According to deputies, the victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his left arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
