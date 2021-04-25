GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting on Lakeside Road in Greenville on Sunday night.
Deputies say that they arrived on scene at 10:06 PM and located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. They added that the victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
A suspect is currently in custody and is being questioned according to deputies.
This is all of the information available at this time, we will update this story as more details are released.
