SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say shots rang out near an Upstate Burger King on Thursday evening because of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.
According to deputies, it all unfolded around 8:30 p.m. during the argument off of Hwy. 123 West. Deputies say the woman fired off several rounds, but didn't hit anyone. No injuries were reported from the scene.
Several viewers captured the scene with pictures and video, initially tipping FOX Carolina off to the scene.
OCSO says the woman was taken into custody and since been charged with discharging a firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.