Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are investigating a reported shooting in the Poe Mill community.
According to dispatchers, the call came in around 3:38 a.m. for a shooting along C Street and 5th Avenue.
Deputies said one person was found shot and taken to the hospital. The victim's injuries are not life threatening.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be forthcoming.
