WHITTIER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Jackson County said a man accused of shooting his neighbor on Dec. 10 was found dead after a standoff with law enforcement.
Deputies said they were called to Big Time Road Thursday around 2 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot to the leg. Deputies said the victim told them he had been shot by his neighbor before the victim was taken to the hospital.
Deputies said they made contact with the neighbor, Albert Hartline, who refused to cooperate and retreated into his home. Deputies said Hartline refused to comply to instructions, and after a period of time, deputies made entry into the house and found Hartline dead.
"No other suspects are being sought as part of this case and the investigation is continuing," said Major Shannon Queen. "The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation."
MORE NEWS - Asheville police ask for help tracking down burglary suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.