GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT was called in to help take a suspect in shooting into custody at a motel on Tuesday.
Deputies said the shooting happened at Armstrong Suites, located at 4295 Augusta Road.
Deputies said they got a 911 call at 10:50 a.m. and then arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound.
That victim was taken to the hospital.
At around 12:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to the another motel, the Camelot Inn located at 20 Woodmede, after someone matching the description of the suspect in the shooting at the other motel was spotted.
Deputies said SWAT was called in as the effort to make contact with the suspect, who was inside one of the motel room.
Just after 3 p.m., deputies said the suspect had been taken into custody without incident.
The suspect's name and charges will be released later.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: 'All-clear' given for Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen after bomb threat investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.