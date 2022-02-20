GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that one suspect is in custody following a shooting that injured one person.
Deputies said they responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies determined that the suspect shot the victim in a parking lot along White Horse Road following a fight.
According to deputies, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Shawndell Maurice Clemmons Jr.
Deputies located Clemmons when he showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said they are still trying to figure out what led to his injuries.
Clemmons was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.
Clemmons and the victim are both expected to recover from their injuries. We will update this story as we learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that one suspect is in custody following a shooting that injured one person.
Deputies said they responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies determined that the suspect shot the victim in a parking lot along White Horse Road following a fight.
According to deputies, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Shawndell Maurice Clemmons Jr.
Deputies located Clemmons when he showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said they are still trying to figure out what led to his injuries.
Clemmons was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.
Clemmons and the victim are both expected to recover from their injuries. We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.