PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting that unfolded Thursday evening at a Pendleton apartment complex.
Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO confirmed to FOX Carolina the incident happened at the Edgewood Square Apartments on Cherry Street Ext. As of writing, he says deputies are figuring out if it was an accidental or intentional situation. A time for when the incident happened was not immediately available.
Foster says deputies are also trying to figure out how many people were potentially injured. However, Foster says deputies do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Pendleton PD confirmed with us they were the lead agency and also promised further updates.
We later learned from dispatch that an Anderson County coroner was on scene for the investigation.
Stay tuned for updates.
